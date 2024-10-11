Henry Cavill to star in the Voltron movie

Amazon's Voltron movie has just picked up a big star. As Henry Cavill continues to work on his Warhammer show with Amazon and Games Workshop, the actor is also going to be stepping into another famous IP in Voltron.

The Voltron movie is based on the anime that ran in the mid-1980s. Young pilots take control of individual mechs, which can then form up to create one powerful mega-robot known as Voltron. If you've seen Power Rangers or anything like it, you'll be familiar with the formula.

Plot details are unclear, according to The Hollywood Reporter, but we also know the film will be directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, known most recently for Red Notice.

Are you excited for the Voltron movie?