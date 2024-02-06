Henry Cavill seems pretty stoked to be heading Amazon's Warhammer 40,000 universe

HQ

Henry Cavill has been king of the nerds for a while now. Handsome, jacked, into WoW raiding, Warhammer, The Witcher, and more? That's your perfect man, right there. Even Hollywood seems to adore him, as he's now been put in charge of his very own cinematic universe.

Speaking in a new interview with Josh Horowitz, Cavill spoke about heading up Amazon's version of Warhammer 40,000. "It is the greatest privilege of my professional career to have this opportunity," he said. "I can't say too much, again it's early days still, but to have this opportunity to bring it to the screen and be at the tiller so it can be faithful, is key to me."

"This is the stuff I've been dealing with since I was a kid," he continued. "This is the stuff I spend my free time daydreaming about, as an adult as well. And I get to bring it into life. And there is no greater reason that I joined the industry than doing something like this, and I'm very happy to be here."

Cavill will star in and produce the new cinematic universe. It's still being kept under wraps at the moment, but fans are excited to see whatever Amazon will adapt.