Henry Cavill open to playing Superman again

DC movies have never been hotter or better and just more promising than right now. This year we got the wonderful The Suicide Squad and next year we can look forward to Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, The Batman, Black Adam and The Flash besides several promising TV series.

But we're missing Superman. Fortunately, Henry Cavill is still open to playing the character again. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he explains his love for the character and says:

"There is still a lot of storytelling for me to do as a Superman, and I would absolutely love the opportunity. The killing of Zod gave a reason for the character never to kill again. Superman falling to the ground and screaming afterward — I don't think that was originally in the script, but I wanted to show the pain he had. I did far more emotional takes they didn't choose; tears were happening.

He just killed the last remaining member of his species. That's the choice he made in that moment, and he'll never do that again. There's an opportunity for growth after that, to explore the psyche of Superman as a deep, seemingly invulnerable god-like being but with real feeling on the inside. As I always say, 'The cape is still in the closet.'"

We really wouldn't mind Cavill playing Superman again, let's hope that DC decides to do this ASAP before he changes his mind.