Henry Cavill officially announces return as Superman

Although it's basically already been revealed in the credits of Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam movie, Henry Cavill himself has now officially put his cards on the table and confirmed that, "yes, I'm back as Superman". His return to the DCEU comes after years of ambiguity and after seemingly being kicked out of the role by Warners Bros' old management after Justice League was finished. It was recently that Cavill posted a picture of himself in the Man of Steel suit on his Instagram account, commenting on the news as follows:

"A very small taste of what's to come, my friends. The dawn of hope renewed. Thank you for your patience, it will be rewarded."

Incredibly fun indeed and we look forward with excitement to what the future will hold for him in the role of the Last Son of Krypton.

Are you looking forward to a new Man of Steel movie and are you happy that Cavill is officially back in the role?