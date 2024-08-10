Henry Cavill made himself sick with cigar smoke while filming Deadpool & Wolverine

HQ

*Spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine lie ahead. You have been warned.*

During Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool goes on a search throughout the multiverse to try and find a Wolverine he can team up with. This leads to some brilliant looks and costume changes for Hugh Jackman, as well as some nods to great comic runs.

We also get to see our first glimpse at a different live-action Wolverine in this sequence, as Henry Cavill made a shock cameo in the film. The Cavillerine is only there for a moment, but it was enough for fans to want more.

Cavill's cameo didn't come without a price, however, as director Shawn Levy told the NY Times that Cavill spent the whole day of filming with a cigar in his mouth. "I remember hearing the next day that Henry was sick to his stomach because he had been inhaling cigar smoke for 8 hours straight," Levy said.

True dedication to his craft, then. We'll have to see if Cavill will make his proper debut as Wolverine anytime soon, or if this was just a one-off.