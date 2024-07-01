Henry Cavill-led Highlander reboot to film in January

HQ

Following the collapse of the DC Extended Universe and then leaving the role of Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's adaptation of The Witcher, Henry Cavill has found additional ways to fill his future. The British actor has traded his Superman cape for Space Marine armour in an upcoming Warhammer 40,000 adaptation, and his silver Witcher sword for Highlander's scottish dirk, and talking about the latter, we now have an idea as to when the film will shoot.

Director Chad Stahelski (John Wick) has revealed to Collider that the upcoming film will begin production in January in Scotland, meaning Cavill and the rest of the crew will no doubt need to suit up with some extra layers to start filming in the brisk Scottish winter.

"We start shooting in January in Scotland, that's why I go right after I leave. I go to Scotland on Monday to do the final location scout."

It's unclear as now when Highlander will debut, but it would be reasonable to assume that a 2026 premiere is on the cards.