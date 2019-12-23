Henry Cavill just wants to "have a good time with video games"

We've already reported that Henry Cavill of recent The Witcher fame was a big fan of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt before he got involved as the protagonist Geralt in Netflix' new The Witcher series. In a recent interview with GQ, however, Cavill shared that not only is he an avid gamer, he prefers a night in with a game over going out.

The actor plays titles like Total War: Warhammer II on his free time, stating that there's "just something about those games that I find so satisfying. There's new DLCs coming out all the time and I'm looking forward to whatever the next one is."

Cavill says that "at home, I get to sit playing games for ridiculous amounts of hours and escape there, because going outside has the opposite effect".

We hear you Cavill and totally feel the same way all too often. What do you think of Netflix' The Witcher series?