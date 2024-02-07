Henry Cavill isn't a fan of sex scenes

HQ

There's a bit of a debate around sex scenes going on in the movie space today. In the past, they were all the rage, and creators were using any method they could to get more sex into their shows and movies (take Game of Thrones and its use of "sexposition" for example.)

However, there has been a fair amount of recent pushback against people doing the dirty, and even some major actors are wondering how many sex scenes are too many. Speaking with Josh Horowitz (at about 16 minutes in), Henry Cavill says he's not a fan of sex scenes.

"There are circumstances where a sex scene actually is beneficial to a movie, rather than just the audience, but I think sometimes they're overused these days," he said.

In terms of what counts as "beneficial to a movie," well we suppose that's just up to the audience. Oppenheimer's sex scenes have been heavily debated over the past months, but it seems that people are not just into watching sex for the sake of it anymore. They want more from their entertainment and it shows.