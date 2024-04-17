Henry Cavill is not ruling out playing James Bond

HQ

There are two names that are often tossed around among James Bond fans in discussions on who should play the next iteration of the character. One is Idris Elba, and the other is Henry Cavill. While the former definitely has declined being interested, the latter actor has been more vague.

And in a new interview at The Rich Eisen Show, Cavill reveals that he is not closing the door, and even seems to imply that he is interested in getting a license to kill. When asked about it, he says:

"I have no idea. All I've got to go off is the rumors. The same information you have. Maybe I'm too old now, maybe I'm not. It's up to Barbara Broccoli and Mike Wilson and we'll see what their plans are."

Cavill's next movie is The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, in which he plays Gus March-Phillipps. He was the person who started the precursor of the Special Air Service (SAS), and is widely perceived as one of the main inspirations for the character James Bond. When Rich Eisen pointed out that Cavill is "playing the guy Bond is based on", he replied:

"Yeah, it seems like a good first step right?"

Henry Cavill is currently 40 years old, which is younger than what Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan were in their respective first Bond movie. It was recently reported that Aaron Taylor Johnson will be the next 007, but so far, this has not been officially confirmed.

What do you think, would Cavill be the right choice for James Bond?