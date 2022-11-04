Henry Cavill is "looking very forward to meeting" James Gunn

HQ

Last month was really interesting for fans of the DC universe as it was both revealed that James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker) is the new boss for DC's entertainment efforts, and also that Henry Cavill is back as Superman.

When IGN recently got the opportunity to talk to Cavill about DC and working with Gunn, he said that the two have not met yet, but that it is something he is looking forward to:

"I have not met James yet. I'm looking very forward to meeting him. He's clearly a very, very talented man, and I cannot wait to sit down and have long, long conversations with him. I'm very excited about him being there and very excited about any future opportunities we can work together."

We don't know when we'll get to see the first new movie with Cavill as Superman, but 2024 or 2025 are qualified guesstimates.