Henry Cavill injury forces Highlander reboot to halt production

Yet another delay has struck the already ill-fated production of the Highlander reboot. According to Deadline, Henry Cavill was injured during training for the film, prompting Amazon and MGM to pause the entire shoot. The severity of the injury hasn't been disclosed, but the immediate consequence is clear: the cameras that were set to start rolling this September will remain idle for now.

Director Chad Stahelski, best known for the John Wick films, never locked in an official release date. Early industry chatter pointed to 2026, but Stahelski later suggested 2027—or even 2028—was more realistic. Now, with Cavill's setback and a postponed production schedule, the wait is likely to stretch even further. Rumors now hint that filming might not kick off until early next year at the earliest.

The original 1986 film, directed by Russell Mulcahy and starring Christopher Lambert and Sean Connery, became a cult classic with its time-spanning battles and immortal warriors. Stahelski promises that his version will be set in present-day New York and Hong Kong, with Cavill portraying a 500-year-old sword master.

The screenplay, written by Michael Finch, boasts a heavyweight cast including Russell Crowe, Karen Gillan, Djimon Hounsou, Dave Bautista, Marisa Abela, and Max Zhang. If all goes well, the result could be an epic adventure—once Cavill is fully recovered.