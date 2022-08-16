Henry Cavill has recovered from COVID-19, Netflix's The Witcher Season 3's production continues

HQ

The pandemic caused by COVID-19 is not over, but slowly the world is learning to live with it. Many movie and TV show productions have continued since those pesky lockdowns, but unfortunately some delays are expected, if or when a member of the crew gets sick during production.

In late July, the production of Season 3 of a popular Netflix show The Witcher was stopped, because Geralt of Rivia himself, Henry Cavill, had caught COVID-19. Production itself continued a week later, and now Redanian Intelligence can tell us, that Henry Cavill is back on set.

It is not yet known, when Season 3 is available on Netflix, but at least filming is expected to finish in September.

Thanks, Collider