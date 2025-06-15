Henry Cavill describes "tricky" process bringing Warhammer 40,000 to film and TV

HQ

While we may never know the true reason behind Henry Cavill's departure from Netflix's The Witcher, a lot of fans believe he disagreed with the creative liberties the show took from the books, at times departing from their stories entirely. The same fans rejoiced when they found out Cavill was being given a level of creative control the likes he'd not had before in his upcoming Warhammer projects with Amazon.

Speaking with Esquire, Cavill opened up about his "dream come true" of developing movies and shows for the Warhammer 40,000 IP, as well as some complications. "It's different from what I've done before, in the sense I haven't had my hand on the tiller of things before," he explained. "It's wonderful doing that. It is a tricky IP, and a very complex IP, and that's what I love about it."

"The challenges that come with putting this on the page in a way that is doing justice to that complexity, that trickiness, and that nuance, is a challenge I'm enjoying enormously."

Warhammer 40,000 is an IP with a scale that few universes can match. Billions of lives can be lost in a conflict that - in the wider picture of the setting - is rather forgettable. There are countless characters, factions, and moments to focus on, or Cavill and the team could create something entirely new. We'll have to wait and see what he cooks up.