Henry Cavill confirms he's still set to star as the lead of the live-action Warhammer series

Last week, it seemed like Henry Cavill's Warhammer live-action series took a big step forward, as it brought prolific horror writer Mike Flanagan aboard to write the show. As the show's reins were passed to Flanagan for the time being, there were some questions about what would happen with Henry Cavill, the man who attached himself to this project so zealously.

Cavill isn't going anywhere, as he confirmed on Instagram. He wrote that after bringing Flanagan aboard, some "considerable advances" have been made in the story. He's still involved in the creative side, and has also brought on production company United Artists, after he saw their work while filming Highlander.

Finally, Cavill confirmed that he's still set to play the lead in the live-action Warhammer series. What that role is, he can't say, but the secret can't stay hidden forever. "As a combined force and with the good folks at Games Workshop we are all working tirelessly to bring you the best, most Warhammer universe that you could possibly imagine," Cavill wrote.

We're still likely years away from seeing the live-action Warhammer 40,000 adaptation, but if I had to guess where it'll take us, it seems possible and perhaps even likely the show is heading towards an Eisenhorn adaptation. Flanagan's horror experience would work wonders when we see daemons taking on the Inquisitor, and Eisenhorn is a character that is surely iconic enough for Cavill to feel satisfied playing him. He's basically like Warhammer's James Bond, except a bit sadder, lonelier, and he fights daemons pulling themselves out of hell instead of villains with metal teeth.