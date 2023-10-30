Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Henry Cavill, Chad Stahelski's Highlander is moving forward at Lionsgate

The project was first reported on back in 2021.

HQ

It's official: a new Highlander movie is in the works, being helmed and directed by John Wick director Chad Stahelski and starring Henry Cavill.

Back in September, we reported that Stahelski was already pretty stoked about the project, and had some ideas of what it would contain. Now, Deadline has confirmed that the movie is going ahead. It's reported that the filmmakers are hoping to start production in 2024.

Stahelski is also set to be working on a Ghost of Tsushima adaptation. It has not been reported whether he'll be prioritising this project over the video game adaptation.

What do you think of a new Highlander movie?

