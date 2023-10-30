Henry Cavill, Chad Stahelski's Highlander is moving forward at Lionsgate

HQ

It's official: a new Highlander movie is in the works, being helmed and directed by John Wick director Chad Stahelski and starring Henry Cavill.

Back in September, we reported that Stahelski was already pretty stoked about the project, and had some ideas of what it would contain. Now, Deadline has confirmed that the movie is going ahead. It's reported that the filmmakers are hoping to start production in 2024.

Stahelski is also set to be working on a Ghost of Tsushima adaptation. It has not been reported whether he'll be prioritising this project over the video game adaptation.

