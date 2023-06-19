Henry Cavill bids farewell to his Witcher co-stars

HQ

At Netflix's recent TUDUM event, Henry Cavill somewhat addressed his departure from The Witcher. The third season, if you didn't already know, will be Cavill's last playing the role of Geralt of Rivia.

Cavill chose to thank his co-stars and showed an immense appreciation for them during his short statement.

Alongside the showcase of the new clip from The Witcher Season 3, Cavill said:

"I actually just want to talk about my co-stars here. Because once again it was such a pleasure and an honor to be working with you guys. You guys bring so much nuance and detail to these characters, which are often at risk of being oversimplified, and what you guys have done with the characters has involved work, care, and effort. And believe me, working with you guys was the biggest pleasure. So, [I] just want to say I'm gonna miss you. I'm gonna miss you very much."



Joey Batey, who plays Jaskier AKA Dandelion, added a thanks of his own, complimenting Cavill's "incredible contribution to The Witcher across three seasons, we are gonna miss you and we love you."

There are theories among the fanbase that Cavill is leaving the show due to creative differences, but as far as we know, that remains in the realm of speculation, as neither Netflix nor Cavill have confirmed the reasoning behind his departure.

