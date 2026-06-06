Henry Cavill and Kevin Hart join forces for Netflix spy comedy

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Henry Cavill has landed yet another major film role. According to reports, the British actor will take on one of the lead roles in an upcoming Netflix action comedy, where he will be joined on screen by Kevin Hart.

The film is described as a spy story with elements of both action and humor. Former Charlie's Angels veterans are on board the production. Details about the plot are being kept under wraps for now, but the project marks yet another high-profile venture for Netflix in the genre. We don't yet know when the film will premiere.