Henry Cavill and Jake Gyllenhaal team up with Guy Ritchie once again for In the Grey

Guy Ritchie's films may not get the same immense box office support as we see from some other major filmmakers, but that doesn't seem to bother the English writer/director as long as he keeps making the kinds of films he enjoys to make. We say this as Ritchie will soon be back again, for a new theatrical offering that sees him reuniting with a handful of his favourite modern movie stars (no, not Jason Statham this time), namely Henry Cavill, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Eiza Gonzalez.

After working with the former and latter most recently in 2024's The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, and Gyllenhaal in 2023 for The Covenant, this latest flick brings the trio together to star as two extraction specialists protecting an elite female negotiator. We probably don't need to go much further to lay out the plot premise of the flick known as In the Grey, but if you are searching for added depth, catch the official synopsis below.

"In The Grey follows a covert team of elite operatives who live in the global shadows, as comfortable wielding power and influence as they are automatic weapons and high explosives. When a ruthless despot steals a billion-dollar fortune, the team is sent to steal it back on what would be for anyone else a suicide mission. What begins as an impossible heist gets much worse, spiraling into an all-out war of strategy, deception and survival."

Beyond this, we know that In the Grey will be debuting in cinemas from May 15 and if you want a taste of what it will offer, you can see the first full trailer for the film below.