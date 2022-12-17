Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot have seemingly been cut from The Flash

The last few weeks have been pretty monumental for the DC Extended Universe that began back in 2013 with the Henry Cavill-led Man of Steel. First we learned that one of the most popular characters wouldn't be returning any time soon, as Wonder Woman 3 starring Gal Gadot had been scrapped, and just a few days ago it was revealed that Cavil himself wouldn't be returning to the role of Superman either.

Now The Hollywood Reporter can reveal that cameos by Gal Gadot and Henry Cavill in the upcoming DC movie The Flash have been cut, despite the scenes already being filmed, as they doesn't fit with direction for the cinematic universe being pursued under James Gunn and Peter Saffra, the recently hired CEO's of DC Studios.

According to the Hollywood Reporter's sources, one of the reasons Gunn and Safran wanted to shake up the DC universe in the first place, has been the poor performance of the Dawyne Johnson movie Black Adam, which had a post-credits scene featuring Cavill as Superman.

"In the end, he [Cavill] was a pawn in Dwayne's failed attempt to control a piece of DC," an anonymous source tells the media.

Black Adam has so far grossed $389.5 million, which barely breaks it even, and on an artistic level the film failed to add anything meaningful to the superhero genre.