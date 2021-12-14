Henry Cavill: "A video game movie starring me? Something like RDR2 would be fun..."

HQ

Netflix's The Witcher: Season 2 had a glamorous premiere (red carpet and all) in Madrid the other day, and Gamereactor got the chance to ask Henry Cavill a couple of questions, who was at the venue to watch the first episode together with the Spanish fans.

The British actor (The Tudors, Superman) shared a couple of tidbits about Geralt of Rivia's new adventures, which will land on Netflix on Friday 17, in the GRTV video below, but he was also happy to talk about his well-known facet as passionate gamer.

"Hmmm... aww, that's a very good one", Cavill said when asked what video game would he like turned into a Netflix movie or series starring himself. "Well, that's a tricky one, 'cause you're tying both an IP and a company together, which is a tricky thing to do, so I certainly don't want to put myself in any corners with that, but there are plenty of games out there... I've actually started playing Red Dead Redemption 2 -I know I'm a little bit late to that party- but I started playing it and I'm really enjoying it. And so, something like that I think would be fun to turn into a movie".

"Yeah!", he concluded when suggested "Western Cavill, huh?"

While Cavill has been recently and unofficially connected to Amazon's Mass Effect series, and while it's looking like he'll mount Roach for several more seasons in the future, would you like him starring in a potential adaptation of Rockstar's acclaimed story?

