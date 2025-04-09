Henrique Olifiers at DevGAMM: "User-generated content in video games has always been huge"

HQ

User-generated content (UGC) in video games has been around for many, many years. In the PC platform, especially for Steam, we have seen users creating mods for their favourite titles. On certain occasions, a community mod has given rise to a new game, as in the case of DayZ, which was born from an ARMA 2 mod. This type of content is also a marketing tool, and at Gdańsk's DevGAMM we spoke to Henrique Olifiers, co-founder of Bossa Studios, about UGC and its journey in the industry.

"It's undeniable that user-generated content is huge and always has been, but not everyone realised it," commented Henrique Olifiers. "Counter-Strike was a Half-Life mod, Dota was a Warcraft 3 mod, that's user-generated content that became a product." These titles had to become a product in their own right in order to monetise them, making players, in addition to that, also content creators.

It is also worth mentioning that in recent years, titles such as Fortnite, Minecraft, or Roblox, with millions of users, enjoy mods created by other players. They generate millions of dollars with their creations, showing more ways of monetisation for users who want to design their projects.

If you want to see the full interview, you can watch it below with subtitles.