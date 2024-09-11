Hennessey resets the power dynamic with unveiling of world's most powerful manual transmission car

HQ

The folk over at Hennessey are locked in a never-ending power battle with the likes of Bugatti, Rimac, Pagani, Koenigsegg, and the other hypercar manufacturers in an effort to offer the unanimously most powerful or fastest car on the market. Now, Hennessey has unveiled a vehicle that has once again brought the title home to the American manufacturer.

Known as the Venom F5-M Roadster, this car is powered by a Fury V8 engine that is capable of kicking out a whopping 1,817 bhp. For comparison, an M1 Abrams battle tank only offers around 1,500 bhp! Granted, the Venom F5-M Roadster is significantly lighter than a tank, but this level of performance is enough to see the car be dubbed the most powerful manual transmission car on the market.

The catch is that for performance of this kind you will need to fork out a lot of money. The asking price is set at $2.65 million, but as only 12 of these cars will ever be made, no doubt there will be few interested parties looking to go beyond that price to ensure they get their own personal model.

While the exact specifications and speed records of this car have yet to be revealed, 2016's Venom GT Spyder is still regarded as the world's fastest convertible road car and the holder of the world's fastest open top speed of 265.5 mph, meaning it wouldn't be mad to think that the Venom F5-M Roadster will hit similar numbers.

