He-Man: Masters of the Universe board game revealed

You're watching Advertisements

If you are old enough to remember the wonderful Saturday morning cartoons from the '80s, chances are you will shed a tear of nostalgia when you hear the title 'He-Man: Masters of the Universe'. It was a pop-cultural phenomenon on previously unheard levels for cartoons, and helped shape an entire generation.

And now He-Man is coming back. CMON has just announced that it has managed to get the rights to make board games based on He-Man and that is what the team plans to do. The game will be crowdfunded via Kickstarter starting next year, and it will be made by veteran designers to ensure quality.

Michael Shinall from CMON is one of those who are involved and says:

"Masters was a part of most of our childhoods. People of a certain age know all about it. Simply saying, 'I have the Power' is automatically said in one's mind a certain way because of it. Now, this game will bring an entirely new generation to Eternia and its many characters. Parents will be able to pass down their love for He-Man to their children, and that's amazing."

The franchise owner Mattel also had a comment regarding this new deal, and Chief Franchise Officer Janet Hsu says:

"As Mattel looks to unlock the power of its IP, partnering with CMON is the latest step to bring back one of the company's most famous contributions to pop-culture -- He-Man, Skeletor, and the Power of Grayskull from Masters of the Universe. This new game system will be sure to introduce fans to the most iconic characters through a fresh interpretation of Eternia as it has never been seen before."

By far the best news of the day, right?