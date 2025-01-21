Helskate version 1.0 is out now

HQ

Action skating roguelite Helskate has finally reached its 1.0 launch. The game from Phantom Coast allows you to grind along the world, taking down monstrous enemies and slowly building up upgrades until you're ready to complete a run.

Now that it's out of Early Access, Helskate has added the completion of the main story, including playable memory tapes, a new world in Grindgard, new enemies for world 2, a beach, and plenty more.

There's a new boss to fight, and secrets to discover as well. You can find Helskate on Steam, and check out the launch trailer below: