Help us find the best Black Friday deals

Black Friday 2021 is only a few days away, but as with most celebrations these days, stores and companies have got the jump on the holiday, and have already started to dish out a whole list of deals and bargains that are often hard to ignore. With plenty of different places to snag a deal, we've come up with a way for you to help us find the biggest and best deals over the next couple of days.

The idea is simple. Shop around, look around, find the deals that we should all be keeping an eye out for, and then come back here and share it in the comments section below.

We'll make sure to share the best deals that you all find in this very text as well, so that they're even easier to locate as we get closer to Black Friday.

To get you started, we've already found a few deals from around the web and shared them below, in case you were looking to splash out or maybe even prepare for the Holiday while the offers are hot.

Deathloop (PS5) - GAME - Now: £29.99 / Was: £59.99

Samsung 980 1TB PCIe 3.0 - Amazon - Now: £71.99 / Was: 122.99

Corsair K60 RGB Pro Mechanical Wired keyboard - Argos - Now: £77.99 / Was: £109.99

Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 months of Switch Online - Nintendo - Now: £259.99 / Was: £316.97