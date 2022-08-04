Help us find a serial killer in AI: The Somnium Files - nirvanA Initiative on today's GR Live

HQ

Following the great reception of AI: The Somnium Files back in September 2019, this June saw the release of the sequel to that very title, in the form of a game called AI: The Somnium Files: nirvanA Initiative.

Designed as an anime visual adventure novel, the premise of this sequel is to solve a serial killer case, a case that started when the right half of a corpse was discovered in the past, with the left half appearing six years later without any signs of decay. Needless to say, it's quite the confounding puzzle.

And to see how this mystery starts to unravel, our very own David will be checking out the first hour of AI: The Somnium Files: nirvanA Initiative on today's GR Live. Starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, you'll be able to catch David at the GR Live homepage to see how this bizarre story kicks off.

And until we do start, be sure to check out the launch trailer for the title below.