Help the community play Pokémon Red through this Twitter avatar

Did you miss the opportunity to play Pokémon Red when it first came out? Perhaps you still haven't had the chance to get your hands on the game to this day. Well, no matter because now you can play the iconic game through Twitter with the help of an ingenious Twitter avatar.

Designed by Constantin Liétard, this interesting Twitter avatar plays the game by asking the community to tweet a Gameboy button, i.e. Up, Down, Left, Right, A, B, Start or Select. Then, every 15 seconds the avatar will take the most requested input, do it in the game before taking a screenshot and changing the Twitter avatar.

As of right now the post has received over 30,000 thousands comments and over 40,000 likes, and has even sprung a special Discord community of which you can join here.

Considering this isn't exactly the most efficient way to play Pokémon Red, after two days the game is still in its earlier stages. Although, when you think about how the game is played and the community it has already garnered, this is very much an exciting feat to be a part of.

Make sure to join in on the fun over here.