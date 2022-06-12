Cookies

Tactical Breach Wizards

Help stop World War 5 in Tactical Breach Wizards

It's a tactical strategy game that's coming to PC.

If you've ever wondered what it's like to be part of a SWAT team in a magical, futuristic universe, the latest title unveiled during the PC Gaming Show should be right up your street. Known as Tactical Breach Wizards, this is a game that is about, well... breaching and clearing rooms as a duo of wizards, and as for why exactly you're doing this, we're told that it's in an effort to help prevent World War 5.

The gameplay will be XCOM-like in style and will ask you to think tactically with its strategy-heavy design, but of course this doesn't take creativity out of the equation, as you can still use a variety of spells and moves to eliminate any threat.

While developer Suspicious Developments has yet to announce a release date for Tactical Breach Wizards, you can check out some images of the game below.

Tactical Breach Wizards
Tactical Breach WizardsTactical Breach WizardsTactical Breach Wizards

