Help save the environment with dbramante1928's eco-friendly Re-Charge collection

One of the biggest challenges about an increasingly electronic and digital world is overcoming the massive footprint that tech leaves on our environment. Thankfully, a huge emphasis has been put on recycling and reducing electronic waste as of late and the folk over at dbramante1928 are taking things a step further.

As part of their Re-Charge collection, you can now buy chargers and cables that are made from entirely recycled materials. These products are also manufactured without screws or glue and use ultrasonic welding technology to ensure that they are durable and ultra-resistant.

To learn more about the Re-Charge range, be sure to check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, where Magnus shares a bunch of facts and thoughts about some of the products.