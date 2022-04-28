Help a once-idyllic village in Disney Dreamlight Valley

A lot of beloved Disney and Pixar characters living in a once-idyllic village have unfortunately lost their memory. Guess what your job is to do in Disney Dreamlight Valley, which was announced late yesterday?

The memory loss happened when an event called The Forget took place, and the actual gameplay looks like a mix of Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley with a lot of smaller adventures, exploration, tasks and helping neighbours out. All with colourful Disney graphics and a charming presentation.

The game launches for the whole battery of PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox during 2023. Fortunately, you won't have to wait that long to play it as Disney Dreamlight Valley will enter Early Access this summer. If you buy a Founders Pass or have an Xbox Game Pass subscription, you will be able to start playing it right away.

To read more about what to expect from this free-to-play title, just head over to the official homepage. We also have a video and some trailers for you below.