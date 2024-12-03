HQ

Helmut Duckadam, Romanian football player, passed away yesterday, December 2, aged 65. His former club, FC Steaua București (knwon today simply as FCSB) announced it in a statement.

The goalkeeper was better known for stopping four penalties in the penalty shootout against FC Barcelona, in the final of European Cup (what is known today as <social>Champions League</social>). The match, played at the Sánchez Pizjuán stadium in Seville, finished 0-0.

In the penalty shootout, Duckadam stopped all four Barcelona shots. București missed two and scored two, which gave them their first and only European Cup.

"The magnitude of the trail Duckadam is leaving on football history is nothing short of remarkable. He is leaving a legacy that will shine bright as long as the game is being played" said Aleksander Čeferin, UEFA president.

No official cause of death was given, but Duckadam had suffered a rare blood disorder only months after that match. He didn't play for three years and when he returned to a third division Romanian team. During his life he suffered a lot more health issues and surgeries.

Today, FCSB is one of the leading teams in Romanian domestic football, but haven't had much luck in international competitions. That 1986 European Cup has been one of the greatest achievement by Romanian football. FC Barcelona ended up winning its first European Cup in 1992.