Hellraiser gets it first proper trailer

This is not for the faint-hearted.

The Hellraiser franchise started in 1987 and became quite popular, even if it never managed to hit the larger audience of other major horror films from the 80's. And while it has never been dead, the last couple of movies has been 'straight to DVD' releases that has gotten very unfavorable reviews.

But this year, Hellraiser is back again, and this time there are more resources and talent involved in the project. Hellraiser is female this time, played by Jamie Clayton, and we have just gotten the first trailer that indicates that it is a very scary movie that awaits us on Disney+ (in Europe, Hulu in the US) next month, just in time for Halloween.

