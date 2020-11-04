Hellpoint is coming PS5 and Xbox Series next year

You're watching Advertisements

Hellpoint, an RPG inspired by the Souls series which was released in 2017, will be coming to the PS5 and Xbox Series in 2021. This enhanced version will feature improved graphics, faster loading times, and two visual modes:



Performance mode with Dynamic 4K @ 60FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X



Quality mode with Native 4K @ 30 FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X



Those on PS5 and Xbox Series will be able to take advantage of their new hardware before this version releases, however. Through backwards compatibility users will be able to select an 'unlock framerate' mode which will allow the game to run more smoothly. Those who own the game on PS4 and Xbox One will also be able to upgrade to the enhanced version free of charge once it becomes available in 2021.