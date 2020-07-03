Hellpoint gets a new release date

You're watching Advertisements

2020 is not the best year so far. Due to the ongoing pandemic, a lot of events are cancelled and many games have been delayed. One of the affected titles is Hellpoint, an action RPG with a very dark sci-fi atmosphere.

Back in April, we reported that the latest work of Cradle Games had been rescheduled to launch before the end of Q2 2020. Now, via Twitter, the developer has confirmed its new release date.

Described as "Dark Souls meets Dead Space in a nightmarish hack and slash experience", Hellpoint is landing on PC (Steam, GoG & EGS), PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on July 30.

If you are still not sure if you'd like the game or not, there's a "sequel chapter" called "Hellpoint: The Thespian Feast" on Steam for a free trial.

Watch the newly released co-op trailer below.