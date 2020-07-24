Hellpoint for Switch is delayed again, other versions not affected

You're watching Advertisements

Earlier this month we reported that Hellpoint, the horror action RPG from Cradle Games, will be released at the end of this month, precisely July 30, on PC (Steam, GoG & EGS), PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Well, most of the versions are still on schedule except one - that is the Nintendo Switch version.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the developer announced, "We at Cradle Games along with our partners at tinyBuild have to inform you that the release of Hellpoint on Nintendo Switch won't happen on July 30th along with the other platforms—we are postponing the release to some point later in the year".

In order to deliver the game with as high quality as possible, they need more time to polish the title. Due to the game size and the complexity for Nintendo Switch, the team had to make this decision. "With the omission of split-screen multi-player, the Switch version will be completely on par with Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions. Our biggest remaining challenge right now is fully implementing the online multiplayer and making sure everything works as intended." they wrote.

The good news is, PC, PS4 and Xbox One versions will still be released on July 30 as planned. As to the new launch date for Hellpoint on Switch, there's no update yet.