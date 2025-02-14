Hello Stranger could be your next FMV obsession

The full-motion video game category has been growing at a steady rate as of late, with developers like Wales Interactive being a big contributor to the segment. However, another studio that is looking to expand the FMV world is Aviary Studios, who after its previous title The Gallery, is now returning with an all-new story called Hello Stranger.

The game revolves around a man who becomes trapped in his own smart home and is tasked with completing several challenges provided by a masked stranger in an effort to survive and escape. The game will be launching in May on PC via Steam all for the very accessible price of £8.50/€9.75, and while boasting a cast of quite experienced actors.

Hello Stranger sees Vikings' George Blagden (known as the monk Athelstan) in the leading role, while Fate: The Winx Saga's Danny Griffin, The Ark's Christina Wolfe, Foundation's Kulvinder Ghir, Queenie's Laura Whitmore, Heartstopper's Yasmin Finney, and Gladiator and Gladiator II's Derek Jacobi make up the rest of the team.

With the game edging ever closer to its debut, you can see a trailer for Hello Stranger below.