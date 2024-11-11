Hello Neighbor 3 has been revealed

Hello Neighbor 3 has been announced. The cosy and scary series returns us to the town of Raven Brooks, some time in the future. We don't have a release date as yet, but the announcement has been made official via a new developer log.

In the developer log, we're told that like the previous games, Hello Neighbor 3 will adapt to the way the player takes on their objectives in the town. Each resident of Raven Brooks has their own unique personality and daily life.

It's an exciting time to be a Hello Neighbor fan, as not only do you have this game in the works, but there's also a movie adaptation on its way, from the writer behind the Five Nights at Freddy's film.