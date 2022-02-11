Hello Neighbor 2 will also be coming to PS4 and PS5

HQ

We all know that Hello Neighbor, an action adventure that tasks you to to get into the basement of your neighbour's house, is getting a sequel.

Back in 2020 during Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest pre-show, developer tinyBuild announced that Hello Neighbor 2 would be coming to PC and Xbox consoles in 2021. Well, as you might have noticed, last year this stealth horror game didn't roll out as planned (on Steam it's stated that the game will release when "new neighbors move in"), and now it seems that more nosy players will be able to enjoy the fun of uncovering your creepy neighbor's secrets.

Via a tweet, it has been announced that Hello Neighbor 2 will also be arriving on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 other than the previously announced PC and Xbox platforms. Pre-order for the game will open on PlayStation Store on April 7, and if you decide to purchase it, you can get immediate access to the exclusive Beta which starts on the same day.

For more details, you can check the developer's post on PlayStation Blog. Oh, and, don't forget to take a look at the new trailer below!