Hello Neighbor 2 announced, set to release in 2021

Developer tinyBuild took part in The Game Awards' Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest pre-show to the Xbox Games Showcase and during its time on the schedule, it announced the sequel to the intense title and streaming phenomenon Hello Neighbor. The sequel, aptly titled Hello Neighbor 2, is set to follow the events of the original and players will look into the disappearance of Mr. Peterson, the original neighbour.

The game's antagonist is a bird-like creature and is steered your way by a self-learning AI that tracks and adapts to the players' moves and tactics. Take a look at the trailer above.

Hello Neighbor 2 is set to release for PC and Xbox formats in 2021.