Hello Kitty to take over Hollywood with feature film in 2028

The Hollywood IP gold rush continues with the currently on-sale Warner Bros. now giving interested buyers another reason to snap them up. The production giant has revealed that in 2028, we'll all be consumed by Hello Kitty fever, as the immensely popular merchandise brand is coming to cinemas.

Set to premiere on July 21, 2028, the project will be an animated effort with Leo Matsuda (known for working on Zootropolis, Wreck-It Ralph, Big Hero 6, Abominable, Extinct, The Bad Guys, Under the Boardwork, and Orion and the Dark, in different story and artist roles) set to direct the film.

Further details on the project are scarce, but we are told in a statement from Warner Bros. (thanks, Variety) that we should expect to see "Hello Kitty and her friends embark on a cinematic adventure sure to delight audiences of all ages."

The script for the film is coming from Wicked's Dana Fox, and it's being produced by Beau Flynn of FlynnPictureCo., who has spent a considerable amount of time working with Hello Kitty owner Sanrio and its founder Shintaro Tsuji to secure the rights to the character.

