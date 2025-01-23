Hello Kitty joins Minecraft in the latest addition to the game

HQ

The world's most famous cat and her friends are now in Minecraft, which today introduced the latest in a series of add-ons - Hello Kitty and Friends. Developed in collaboration with Sanrio, the downloadable content allows players to interact with a whole host of famous characters from the Hello Kitty universe. And of course, give you the opportunity to explore a whole city based on the theme. Mojang themselves describe the addition as follows:

"The Hello Kitty and Friends DLC comes with changing seasons and as these change, you'll discover a magical, shifting world with blooming flowers in spring, a bright sun for summer, wondrous foliage during fall, and a winter covered with crisp, white snow. Each season also comes with its own exciting and delightful seasonal event. I mean, who doesn't want to attend any of these intriguing and pun-tastic get-togethers: the Eggciting Cherry Blossom Festival, Frosty Funday, the Halloween Spooktacular or the Fireworks Festival?"

Hello Kitty and Friends is available for download via the Minecraft store and you can also check out the trailer below.

