Hello Kitty Island Adventure surpasses half a million sales in its first 30 days

HQ

Social sim Hello Kitty Island Adventure has been a huge success at launch on Nintendo Switch and PC, topping 500,000 sales in just one month, according to Businesswire. This figure marks a milestone for the Sunblink team, who have seen their hard work pay off in a genre with a lot of competition.

These sales could see an increase with the arrival of the Deluxe Edition in physical format on 25 March. This version includes the base game and over 300 unique items and rewards, such as crafting materials and customisation items.

It was originally released on Apple Arcade before moving to other platforms. The Switch release has generated excitement and many positive reviews for its approach, while inspired by other titles in its genre, offering a unique experience.

Let us know what you think if you've tried it!