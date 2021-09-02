English
Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania

Hello Kitty is joining Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania's cast of characters

Wait, this isn't another SEGA character?

AiAi and the gang sure do have a lot of friends, don't they? Recently we learned that Jet Set Radio's Beat, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Persona 5's Morgana would be joining them in their latest outing Banana Mania this October. The latest character to be revealed for the game, however, is by far the most curious, as it doesn't originate from publisher SEGA's catalogue. The character that we are talking about is, of course, the adorable Hello Kitty.

A new trailer, which you can view above, shows the character rolling around in a red ball and collecting apples instead of bananas. Just like the characters we previously mentioned, Hello Kitty will be absolutely free and will be playable in the game on October 5.

At this point, Banana Mania's line-up is getting as unpredictable as Super Smash Bros. Who else do you think we could see in the game?

