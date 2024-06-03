Hello Kitty is getting her caffeine fix

HQ

Hello Kitty does a lot. She bakes, spends time with her friends, and features on a lot of merch. She's got a busy schedule, and so she might need a bit of a pick-me-up to handle it. Luckily, Grind has stepped in with a new Hello Kitty collection.

Well, collection might be a bit of an overstatement. There are a few coffee-themed accessories as well as some extra ways to make your brew with a Hello Kitty flair. There's a reusable mug, a tin of coffee, compostable coffee pods, and a t-shirt for you to pick up.

For the coffee connoisseur who also loves to make everything pink, this might be worth checking out. Take a look at the Grind collab here.

