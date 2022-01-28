Hello Games updates old Joe Danger titles, fulfils a big fan's heart's desire

HQ

Hello Games recently re-released the two iOS games Joe Danger Touch (2013) and Joe Danger Infinity (2014) on the App Store because a father asked them to do so. In a private message shared by the development studio, a man tells us about his eight-year-old son Jack, who lives with autism. The boy was a big fan of the colourful games until an update on the Apple operating system no longer supported the old applications. We learn from the father that Joe Danger often helped his son to cope with everyday life struggles, for which he wanted to thank the studio.

Because the developers were so touched by this beautiful letter, they looked into the situation and decided to revive the two old games from their graves while also introducing some technical improvements along the way. That's the reason why Joe Danger Touch and Joe Danger Infinity now run at higher frame rates on iOS devices, with improved graphics and newly added gamepad support. However, the most important addition of this re-release is likely the fact, that it might have made one of Hello Game's biggest fans very happy.