Hello Games unveils No Man's Sky's gigantic free update for Nintendo Switch 2

The truth is that with every new update we've received in the nearly ten years since the release of No Man's Sky, it's become more and more apparent that Sean Murray and his team wanted to redefine the concept of "Redemption" in video games. They have long since earned the respect of the industry and gamers alike by delivering massive content and technical expansions to their procedural space exploration title, and we look forward to hearing more about their next project, Light no Fire, in the coming days.

However, as we all know, tomorrow is the launch of Nintendo Switch 2, and Sean Murray has taken to video to surprise reveal the new No Man's Sky update for Nintendo Switch 2.

As the in-game director explains and lists in the post on X, No Man's Sky on Nintendo Switch 2 will take full advantage of the new hardware, adding 4K texture resolution, FPS and sharpness improvements, both in-game and in the menu, improved geometry, support for the Switch 2's new gyroscope, DLSS + DRS, the addition of settlements (long awaited by all players), as well as progression and cross-play with players on other platforms, so you can seamlessly take your game from your current console or PC to Nintendo Switch 2.

This update will be available from tomorrow with the launch of the new console and, as always, will be completely free of charge. The enhancement pack will also be coming as part of Beacon content to all other supported platforms.

Are you going to debut your new Nintendo Switch 2 by exploring the infinite universe of No Man's Sky?