Hello Games shows off The Last Campfire

Hello Games is one of those studios that is impossible to pigeonhole. While the developer is perhaps best known for its expansive sci-fi adventure, No Man's Sky, before that it released a couple of colourful side-scrolling hybrid platformers starring a stuntman called Joe Danger. Now the team is back with a new adventure where this time you play as a lost ember.

We first heard of The Last Campfire in late 2018, but we got a really good look at the title during last night's Inside Xbox online event. Don't worry if you missed the show because we've got the full nearly-five-minute commented gameplay preview ready for your viewing pleasure. Check it out below, and stay tuned for more with the game coming to PC, PS4, Switch and Xbox One sometime in the summer.