Helldivers II's server capacity has been upped again, this time to 800,000

With Helldivers II continuing soar in popularity, developer Arrowhead Game Studios has once again upped the game's server capacity, this time to 800,000.

Johan Pilestedt, who is CEO of Arrowhead Games and creative director of Helldivers II, praised this milestone as "crazy" for a team of 100 people.

He posted on X:"I'm really happy and proud of the @arrowheadgs team for an amazing Achievement, the servers handled all @helldivers2 players this weekend without problem.

Now we have time to focus on improvements to the title and resume our original plan. Many exciting things upcoming"!

Pilestedt did, however, warn players that "there might be light queues to get in at peak" times.