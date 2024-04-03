Helldivers II's massive new update increases level cap, adds more planetary hazards, and deadly new robots

HQ

Arrowhead Game Studios has just dropped one 500kg bomb of an update on us. Helldivers II version 01.000.200 is a big update to the multiplayer hit, and looks to give us a lot of new stuff without really adding any toys to our box.

Yes, there are no new guns or anything like that, but there is now a massive new level cap to hit. The level cap in Helldivers II has gone from 50 to 150, and to help spice up your gameplay as you grind to reach this new level, new planetary hazards have been added too.

Blizzards and sandstorms will now compete with the bots and bugs to see what can kill you first. Things on the mission objective side are getting a little easier, though, as Arrowhead outlined that personnel evacuation missions will be getting new spawn points for the personnel and you'll have to evacuate less of them to succeed on higher difficulties.

There are also changes to for a lot of weapons, so be sure to check out the full patch notes to see if your favourite got buffed or nerfed.