Helldivers II's latest Warbond swaps jetpacks for warp packs

The latest Helldivers II Premium Warbond has been revealed, and it comes directly from Super Earth's Ministry of Science. As you might expect from a scientific-themed Warbond, Control Group is full of prototype equipment that looks as devastating to you as it is to the enemy.

First off, we get a look at the new armour sets, which are the heavy armour AD-49 Apollonian and the medium armour AD-26 Bleeding Edge. The second set seems to have an edge (get it?) at least for me, because it makes your Helldiver look like a bug.

In terms of weapons, we start with the new primary VG-70 Variable, which is a multi-barrelled rifle that can give you quite the knock back. Then, there's the stratagem PLAS-45 Epoch, a weapon that creates a small but powerful electrical explosion, that can of course blow you up too. The throwable G-31 Arc creates a similar effect.

The LIFT-182 Warp Pack is another stratagem that gives you the ability to teleport a short distance, making a tiny wormhole that rips enemies apart where you jump to. Be careful with this equipment, though, because like everything else in Control Group, it can blow you up.

Control Group launches for Helldivers II on the 17th of July.